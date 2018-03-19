Asus ZenFone 5Q Pre-orders Begin in Taiwan with NT$9,900 (~$339) Pricing

During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 that was heled in February, ASUS had launched the ZenFone 5Q (also known as ZenFone 5 Lite) alongside the high-end ZenFone 5 and 5Z smartphones. The Taiwanese manufacturer has started its pre-orders in the home country from March 15 with a pricing of NT$9,900 (~$339). The handset will be available for buying from March 22. Customers who pre-order will be able to ZenPower (10050) powerbank for free.

The pre-orders of the ZenFone 5Q (model number ZC600KL) has begun on various platforms such as the official website, ASUS Store PChome 24h Shopping, Yahoo! Shopping Mall, momo Shopping Mall, Shelfish Mall, Dongsen Shopping, FriDay Shopping Online Platform and offline stores of ASUS. It will be available in colors like Starry Black and Moonlight White at the beginning. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when the Taiwanese manufacturer will be releasing the Rouge Red color edition of the ZenFone 5Q in Taiwan. Starting from March 1, the handset will be available through Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) in the country.

Unlike the ZenFone 5 and 5Z smartphones that feature 6.2-inch notched display, the ZenFone 5Q is fitted with a smaller display of 6 inches that does not feature a notch. The dual front-facing cameras of the ZenFone 5Q include the 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that offers an 85.5-degree field of view as the main sensor. The secondary sensor that accompanies it offers 120-degree field of view.

The dual rear cameras of the ZenFone 5Q features a 16-megapixel primary sensor with 80-degree field of view and the same secondary sensor that resides at the front. The Snapdragon 630 chipset is present under the hood of the ZenFone 5Q. The 5Q features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. For more storage, it includes a microSD card.

The handset is running on ZenUI 5.0 flavored Android 8.0 Oreo. It is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery. The other features of the 5Q are rear-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, microUSB, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and dual-SIM support.

The Taiwanese company is planning to launch the Snapdragon 636 powered ZenFone 5 upper mid-range handset and Snapdragon 845 SoC driven ZenFone 5Z flagship phone in the second quarter of this year. The 5Z may hit the Taiwanese market in June with a pricing of NT$15,000 (~$513). It is an enticing price for a Snapdragon 845 powered flagship smartphone that features an impressive design.

ASUS is aiming to release the ZenFone 5 series in over 10 markets across the world in Q3 this year. The Taiwanese company expects that its smartphone division will start making profits from the same quarter.

