Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Phone Geekbench Listing Appears with SD 845, 8 GB RAM

Black Shark Technology Incorporated, a smartphone manufacturer that has been existing since August 2017 is reportedly owned by Xiaomi. It is speculated that the upcoming gaming phone from Xiaomi could be codenamed as Blackshark. In the previous month, a handset named as Blackshark had appeared on AnTuTu. Today, the Blackshark SKR-A0 smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Blackshark SKR-A0 is running on Android 8.0 Oreo. The Snapdragon 845 chipset is powering the alleged gaming-centric phone along with 8 GB of RAM. In single-core and multi-core tests, the Blackshark SKR-A0 has respectively scored 2452 and 8452.

The AnTuTu listing of Blackshark had revealed that it would be arriving with an 18:9 aspect ratio supporting display that supports Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Razer Phone gaming-centric smartphone that was launched in November last year features a 120Hz refresh supporting screen. Hence, the upcoming gaming phone from Xiaomi may also feature an 120Hz screen. The Xiaomi Blackshark is also expected to arrive with a massive battery.

It had scored an impressive benchmarking score of 270,680 on AnTuTu. The handset was listed with an internal storage of 32 GB. It is likely that the 8 GB RAM variant of the phone may include higher storage like 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB. As of this writing, there is no information available on the specs and launch date of Xiaomi Blackshark.

