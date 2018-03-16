iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X Design Seems to be a Fake Device

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Macotakara, a Japanese tech blog has shared a video of the alleged iPhone SE 2 smartphone. What’s interesting about the video is that it shows the iPhone SE 2 sporting an iPhone X-like notched design along with vertically stacked dual rear cameras. In China, there are many iPhone clones in the country that run on Android OS. The video has also surfaced from the same country. Hence, the device that has appeared in the video could be just another clone of iPhone X.

The iPhone X clone that has appeared in the leaked video features the same sort of notch and dual rear cameras. Even the animations on the device appear suggests that it is running on iOS.

Rumors have it that the Cupertino company is working on a second-generation iPhone SE that will be coming to replace the original model that was launched in 2016. The original iPhone SE had borrowed specs from iPhone 6S from 2015. In the same way, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to include some of the features that are available on the iPhone 7. It is unlikely to come with flagship specs that are available on the iPhone X, the first OLED smartphone from Apple. Also, the iPhone SE 2 is unlikely to arrive with an updated design.

Apple will be holding the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 in June. It is speculated that the company may announce the iPhone SE successor at WWDC 2018. Conflicting rumors also claim that Apple may not launch an iPhone SE 2 this year.

The Cupertino company is rumored to launch three iPhones in September. These include a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor and a 6.5-inch iPhone. These models are expected to feature OLED panels. It is speculated that the third iPhone would be a budget-friendly device featuring a 6.1-inch LCD screen. These models are expected to arrive with full screen design enabled with a notch that features the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID.

