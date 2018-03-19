Vivo V9 To Be Announced On March 22, Indian Launch Set For March 23

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After announcing its new premium offer X21, Vivo has published an official teaser which reveals the date at which it will announce another smartphone: the Vivo V9. A new wonderful notched handset by the BBK-owned hi-tech giant is going to be showcased on March 22 in China. On the day after the official announcement, the company will hold an event in India in which it will reveal its pricing and availability in the Asian peninsula. Aesthetically, the V9 will be very similar to the X21.

According to an official image, it will have a tri-bezel-less display. Even though it will be a midrange it will offer an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio and an iPhone X-like notch which will house the front camera and the earpiece. The specifications of Vivo V9 have already been confirmed on the official site of the company, so we know almost everything about it. It will feature a 6.3-inch panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it will sport an octa-core Snapdragon 626 chipset by Qualcomm, supported by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable with a micro SD up to 256 GB. The micro SD slot will be a dedicated slot, so you will be able to use two SIMs and a micro SD at the same time. The fingerprint sensor will be placed on the back, but there will be facial recognition in case the sensor placement is not comfortable for you. The rear camera department will be composed of two sensors with resolutions of 16 and 5 MP, while the front camera will be a single snapper with a 24 MP resolution. With the dual camera setup, it will be possible to record 4K videos, while the selfie camera will support a beauty mode based on AI and AR stickers.

(Via)