Video Shows Huawei P20 (or P20 Pro) May Support Super Slow Motion Video Recording

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The biggest upgrade on Samsung’s new flagships are the cameras. Judging from Huawei’s adverts and teasers for its upcoming P20 series, the cameras are also the focus. A new leak has revealed that the Huawei P20 or Huawei P20 Pro will have slow motion recording.

A video shared on Twitter yesterday by @Ricciolo1 shows a slow motion advert for the Huawei P20. The particular device wasn’t specified since Huawei has been releasing teaser ads for the P20 series as a whole. But we know the P20 Lite is ruled out as it is already on sale and a review video posted online doesn’t mention the feature.

That leaves us with just the P20 and P20 Pro. But it wouldn’t be a wild guess if we go with the latter. All the video ads have teased one major feature which is triple rear cameras and we know only the Huawei P20 Pro has triple cameras. Nevertheless, slow motion recording isn’t a feature exclusive to phones with triple cameras, so it won’t be unusual if the regular P20 gets it too.

There is no info as to the frame rate the phone can shoot in during slow motion neither is there a mention of the resolution. If we are lucky, we might find out before the 27th of March which is when Huawei officially launches the P20 series.

(Source, Via)