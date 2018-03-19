Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Packaging Box Sticker Leaks, Reveals 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage Version

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s retail box sticker has just leaked and the leak comes with an interesting detail. The sticker shows the Mi Mix 2s will have a black Ceramic edition with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is sort of a surprise because this will be the first time a smartphone with such combination would be coming out. We already know the Mix 2s would have an 8GB RAM variant but pairing it up with 256GB of native storage will be another major hit by Xiaomi.

The smartphone with an almost similar setup is the Huawei Mate 10 Porsche which had 6GB of RAM and 256GB storage as well as the Galaxy S9+ (6GB+256GB) variant. There is also the iPhone X variant with 3GB RAM and 256GB of storage. These models also coming at astronomically high prices, so it is pretty difficult to tell if Xiaomi will still maintain its affordable outlook on this version.

The Mi Mix 2s will feature a 6.01-inch FHD+ OLED Display likely supplied by Samsung with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip paired with a 6GB RAM on the standard version and an 8GB RAM on the topmost version. The device is also expected to pack a dual camera setup aligned vertically. The cameras will come with artificial intelligence and we expect the main sensor to be a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor. There will also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a ceramic body among other features.

