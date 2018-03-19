Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Appears in Real in Official Teasers to End the Mystery Behind its Design

Images showing the Xiaomi brand ambassador Wu Yifan (Kris Wu) holding the Mi MIX 2S have been officially shared on the company’s Weibo account. There have been lot of speculations on the design of the Mi MIX 2S, but the official images that has been released on Weibo confirms what sort of appearance it will be arriving with. Also, the company has released special invitations for the March 27 launch event of Mi MIX 2S that includes special tickets to the Pompidou museum in France. The unveil event will be held at Shanghai.



The above images show that the appearance of the Mi MIX 2S will not be very different from the predecessor model. Hence, these images completely debunk the rumor that claim that Mi MIX 2S will be equipped with a notched display. Wu Yifan has been made to tactfully cover the bottom bezel of the phone in all the above images. Hence, the exact placement of the selfie camera cannot be judged. One of the recent reports had claimed that it could be placed at the center of the bottom bezel.

It appears that the major change that will be arriving on the MI MIX 2S is the presence of the highly potent Snapdragon 845 chipset. The other USP of the phone could be its AI driven dual rear cameras that will carry support slow-motion video shooting in Full HD quality. It is speculated that the Sony IMX363 could be the primary sensor of its dual camera setup.

The highest configuration model of the phone may feature 8 GB of RAM and a native storage of 256 GB. The other rumored features of the phone include wireless charging enabled 3,400mAh battery and MIUI 9 flavored Android Oreo OS.

The following images showing the invitation for the unveil event of the Mi MIX 2S have been also released on the official Weibo account of the company. Last year in December, the Mi MIX concept phone and Mi MIX 2 will added to Centre Pompidou museum in French. It is one of the prestigious museums of modern art in the world that houses masterpieces from Picasso and Duchamp. Along with the invitations, Xiaomi has also prepared special commemorative tickets for Centre Pompidou. It will be giving 10 round-trip Beijing-Paris tickets for free to let people the Mi MIX phones showcased at the Centre Pompidou museum.

