Xiaomi Teases Improved And Super-Fast Camera Performance Of Mi MIX 2S

Since the past few days, Xiaomi has been teasing features of its upcoming smartphone — Mi Mix 2S. Recently, the company had teased that the phone will come equipped with AI dual cameras and wireless charging.

Most recently, on microblogging platform Weibo, the company posted a teaser image that shows clapping hands, suggesting that the camera of the Mi MIX 2S may support fast focusing or slow-motion video shooting or both.

Late yesterday, the company yet again posted new images on Weibo with similar clapping hands, which hints that the camera of the Mi Mix 2S is certainly going to be a fast one. The camera is also expected to come with multi-frame synthesis technology along with the improvements in the quality of night imaging and a new HDR synthesis method. Thanks to the leaked firmware, we did get a few camera details which you can check here.

Further, last week, a leaked photo of the Mi MIX 2S camera sample was shared online, showing that the handset will indeed feature AI-driven dual cameras. The tipster had also claimed that the Mi MIX 2S will carry support for 960 fps.

While not yet officially revealed, some reports have hinted that one of the dual camera sensors could be the Sony IMX363 sensor. However, one thing is for sure — going by the reports surrounding the camera of the Mi MIX 2S, the phone aims to offer stellar photography experience.

As of the specifications, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.01-inch FHD+ display along with 6GB and 8GB RAM and three storage options — 64GB, 128 GB, and 256GB. It will be running Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

At this point, there’s no information available regarding the phone’s pricing as well as availability. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be launched at an event that is scheduled to take place on 27th March in Shanghai. It’s just a couple of weeks before we know everything related to the smartphone.