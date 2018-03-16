LG G7 and Its Narrow Notch Featured In New Concept Renders

This year LG decided to launch an upgraded version of its V30 flagship at MWC 2018 instead of the LG G7, but the arrival of the main 2018 flagship from this company has been delayed. Now new concept renders of the G7 have just surfaced online, giving us an idea of how the design of the handset will be. The renders are not just a result of the imagination, but they are based on the most reliable leaks surfaced until now. Indeed, they have been conceptualised by the YouTube channel Science and Knowledge, who are popular for making renders based on leaks.

The first noticeable thing is the very high screen-to-body ratio of the device. On the upper part of the front, the camera and the earpiece have been enclosed into a notch, just like the iPhone X. The side bezels of the LG G7 are almost nonexistent, while there is a very narrow bezel at the bottom. Just like its predecessor, this device features a glass back and an aluminum frame, but we still do not know if it will have the military certification. Probably this will be a waterproof device. According to the renders, the rear side of the phone houses a dual camera setup in a vertical configuration, a laser autofocus, a flash LED and a fingerprint reader placed under the camera.

Even though LG G7 has an attractive curved back, its back is not so original in terms of design. According to Korean media, LG G7 will be officially announced in April and it will launch in the market from May. It will probably come with an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset by Qualcomm which will support artificial intelligence. The SoC should be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The dual camera should have a resolution of 16 MP.

