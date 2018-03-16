Oppo F7 To Launch In Two Variants With a 25 MP AI Selfie Camera, Up To 128 GB Storage

While Oppo R15 will be the premium 2018 offering from the Chinese giant, Oppo F7 is going to launch with a more affordable price tag for people with a low budget. According to a new poster spotted on Slashleaks, this device will be launched in two variants with an additional version being even cheaper than the standard one. The two versions will be called F7 and F7 Youth: the Youth one will be the most affordable. Oppo smartphones have always focused on camera performance, and the same is applicable with these handsets.

Both Oppo F7 and F7 Youth will come with a 25 MP front snapper for very detailed selfies. The front camera will also support artificial intelligence which will probably be useful to beautify selfies in a smart and automatic way. If you will buy the standard version, you will also get 128 GB of internal storage which is almost impossible to find in affordable phones. Oppo F7 and F7 Youth will have a bezel-less design with an iPhone X-like notch that will house the front camera and the earpiece. But, unlike the iPhone X, there will be a thicker bezel on the lower part of the front, as you can also see on the poster.

The screen-to-body ratio will be close to 90%. Given the presence of a notch, the display will have a 19:9 aspect ratio; it is also expected to have a 6.2-inch size and a Full HD+ resolution with 1080 x 2280 pixels. The devices will sport a full metal unibody design. The hardware components which we will find inside Oppo F7 and F7 Youth are still unknown. But we won’t have to wait for long to know everything about these handsets, as the launch date has already been set. The devices will be official on March 26 in Mumbai.

