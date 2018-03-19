Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker’s Mini Edition Could Launch Alongside Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi, which is all set to launch its new smartphone Mi MIX 2S at a launch event on 27th March. However, it seems that the Mi MIX 2S isn’t the only device that will be launched at the event.

According to the new reports coming in, the company is also gearing up to launch a new version of its Mi AI Speaker, which is currently called Little Love Student MINI Edition. The images of the said speaker have also been leaked online.

The leaked images of the speaker, which were uploaded on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, shows us the device’s design. The speaker looks like a miniature version of the Xiaomi Smart Rice Cooker. On the top side, there’s an interaction pad with four buttons placed on four sides.

There are two buttons for increasing and decreasing the speaker’s volume and two more buttons for play/pause and changing track. Along with playing music, it is also expected to offer radio-on-demand, talk shows, audiobooks, educational materials and a voice assistant. Currently, no more information is available regarding this speaker.

This will be the second smart speaker from Xiaomi after the company launched its Mi AI Speaker in July 2016 and comes with a six-microphone array. While not yet confirmed, we are expecting this upcoming speaker to be the hub for all of Xiaomi’s smart home products, just like the Mi AI Speaker.

Although Xiaomi already has a smart speaker, it seems that the China-based company is aiming for the budget segment with the mini version. Amazon has also done the same with its Eco lineup of smart speakers, covering three different price segments — a strategy that seems to have worked for the company.

While there are lots of smartphone speakers out there and with tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple jumping in, there will be a fierce competition to get the pole position in the smart speaker market.