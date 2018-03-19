OPPO R15, R15 Dream Mirror Officially Launched With 2,999 Yuan (`$473) and 3,299 Yuan (`$520)

OPPO had recently confirmed that it would be launching the OPPO R15 and R15 Dream Mirror edition on March 31. However, the Chinese manufacturer has surprisingly announced the OPPO R15 duo through a media event in Beijing, China today. The entire specifications of both the smartphones along with their pricing were disclosed at the event.

OPPO R15 Dream Mirror

The OPPO R15 Dream Mirror features a 6.28-inch OLED Super View Full Screen display that features a notch at the top. It offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under the hood of the OPPO R15. The SoC is supported by 6 GB of RAM and it includes 128 GB of storage. For more storage, users can make use of up to 256 GB of microSD card on the device. It receives power from 3,400mAh battery that carries support for VOOC fast charging technology. It is running on Color OS 5.0 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo. A fingerprint scanner is present on the backside of the OPPO R15 Dream Mirror.

The R15 Dream Mirror’s dual camera setup includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary20-megapixel sensor. The dual cameras offer features like bokeh effect, AI scene recognition, HDR and EIS. For snapping selfies, it features AI Smart Beauty enabled front-facing camera of 20-megapixel sensor that can 296 individual facial features to capture amazing portrait shots. The AI Wisdom Beauty can be used for snapping enhanced group selfies.

OPPO R15

The OPPO R15 also houses the same 6.28-inch FHD+ 19:9 screen that is available on the OPPO R15 Dream Mirror. Its rear panel is made out of 2.5D glass panel.The newly announced MediaTek Helio P60 powers it along with 6 GB of RAM. It is also equipped with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. Its external storage slot supports up to 256 GB of microSD card.

The R15 is fueled by VOOC fast charging enabled 3,450mAh battery. It also loaded with Color OS 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo. The back panel of the phone houses 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor + 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The R15 features the same AI Smart Beauty and AI Wisdom Beauty driven 20-megapixel selfie camera like R15 Dream Mirror. It is fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

OPPO R15, R15 Dream Mirror Pricing and Availability

The OPPO R15 carries a pricing of 2,999 Yuan (`$473) in China. It will be available in color like White, Red and Purple. The OPPO 15 Dream Mirror that features a 3D glass rear will be hitting the market in colors like Red and Ceramic Black. The Red variant will be carrying a price tag of 3,299 Yuan (`$520) and the Ceramic Black will be arriving with a costlier price tag of 3,499 Yuan (~$552).

The OPPO R15 duo will be go on sale starting from April 1. The company is currently receiving the reservations of both phones. The Chinese manufacturer will also be keeping a launch event on March 31 at 8 PM (local time). The event will be broadcasted live on Zhejiang Satellite TV.

Later today, Vivo will be also launching the Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD smartphones in China. Stay tuned with GizmoChina to know everything about the Vivo X21.

