Huawei Nova 3e Pricing, Full Specs Appear on China Telecom Site

Even though the Huawei Nova 3e is officially launching on March 20, it is already available for pre-orders in some of the European countries. Recent reports have revealed that the Nova 3e has a model number of ANE-AL00. The very same has been spotted along with its specifications and pricing on China Telecom’s e-surfing site.

Huawei Nova 3e Specifications

The Nova 3e that features a glass rear and an aluminum frame measures 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm and its weight is 145 grams. The handset houses a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display that offers FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The Kirin 659 chipset is present under the hood of the phone. It includes an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.36 GHz. The handset comes in two storage models such as 64 GB and 128 GB. For more storage, users can add a microSD card to the phone. Both the storage variants are packed with 4 GB of RAM. The Android 8.1 Oreo is present pre-installed on the Nova 3e along with EMUI 8.0.

The front panel of the phone features a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Its rear is equipped with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The 3,000mAh battery of the Nova 3e will be arriving with support for 9V/2A fast charging. The handset is also equipped with 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port. It lacks support for NFC but comes with usual connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Huawei is known for launching its smartphones with different names in different markets. The Mate 10 Lite was made available with different monikers like Maimang 6, Nova 2i and Honor 9i. It appears that the Huawei P20 Lite will be coming to Europe and China as Nova 3e. The photos o the Nova 3e that have appeared on China Telecom’s website yet again confirms that it will be sporting a notched display like the iPhone X.

Huawei Nova 3e Pricing

The 64 GB and 128 GB storage models of the Huawei Nova 3e are respectively priced at 2,099 Yuan and 2,299 Yuan on the China Telecom site. It will be coming in colors like black, pink, gold and blue.

