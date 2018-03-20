Smartisan Nut 2 Key Specs, Pricing Leaked; May Launch on April 9

Last year in November, Smartisan had launched the Snapdragon powered Smartisan Nut 2 Pro. Fresh information reveals that the company may launch a mid-range and affordable version of Nut 2 Pro soon. Previous leaks have revealed that a mysterious Smartisan phone that is codenamed as Oscar may arrive in the market as Smartisan Nut 2. Previous rumors had claimed that the Nut 2 may launch in this month, but newer information states that the handset may get unveiled in the coming month.

New information states that Smartisan Nut 2 may feature the Snapdragon 636 which is the same SoC that powers the Redmi Note 5 and the upcoming Meizu E3. It is speculated that the Nut 2 won’t be arriving with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. This suggests that the smartphone will be sport a different aspect ratio. Following is a leaked photo that shows the alleged Smartisan Nut 2.

The above image shows that the Nut 2 has a thicker bottom bezel while its remaining bezels appear thin. The design of the phone appears similar to the Mi MIX 2. The thick bottom bezel on the Nut 2 features a physical home button that seems to be embedded with a fingerprint scanner.

The Smartisan Nut 2 is rumored to be fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. Its SD636 is likely to be assisted by 4 GB of RAM. It may come in storage models like 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. These models are speculated to be respectively priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$252), 1,799 Yuan (~$284) and 1,999 Yuan (~$315). The Nut 2 may launch on April 9.

The Chinese manufacturer is also rumored to be working on Smartisan T3. A recent report had revealed that the upcoming T3 phone will be arriving with IPS LCD screen with a notch and horizontally arranged dual rear cameras. It is speculated to be driven by Snapdragon 845.

More information on the Smartisan Nut 2 and Smartisan T3 phones are expected to surface in the coming weeks.