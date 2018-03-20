Moto E5 Plus Live Photos Leak Online Showing The Phone’s Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch three new smartphones under its entry-level E-series of devices. The phones are said to have been named Moto E5, E5 Plus, and E5 Play. Earlier, Evan Blass shared the press renders of the phone and now, the live photos of the upcoming Moto E5 Plus have leaked online, showing us the phone’s design.

In terms of design, the phone resembles its predecessor — Moto E4 Plus. There are no major design changes. The leaked image shows that the smartphone will come with the full-screen display having 18:9 aspect ratio, which is currently the trend. The display is surrounded by narrow bezels on both sides — left and right, and thin bezels on top and bottom.

The photo also shows the phone’s back panel, revealing that the camera module will be placed in the company’s usual ring-like design. It also appears that there will be another sensor along with the camera sensor, which we speculate to be a depth sensor for creating a bokeh-type effect. Below the camera module, there’s a fingerprint sensor which also carries the brand logo.

The Moto E5 Plus will be an advanced model in this Moto E5-series compared to the E5 and E5 Play. It will also become the first smartphone from Motorola to arrive with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Previous leaks related to the mobile have revealed that the phone will feature a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It will pack 3GB RAM and will have two options — 32GB and 64GB.

The phone is said to come with a 16-megapixel camera at the back having f/1.75 aperture. For shooting selfies, it will be coming with an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is also expected to feature a behemoth battery of 5,000mAh.

Currently, there is no information available regarding the phone’s launch date, pricing, and availability. Last year, the Moto E4 series was unveiled in June last year so we are expecting the Moto E5 series to debut at some point in the second quarter this year.