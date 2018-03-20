Huawei P20 Pro Has 40MP + 8MP + 20MP Triple Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Do you remember the Nokia Lumia 1020? It was famous for having a 41MP rear camera. The Huawei P20 Pro has a 40MP rear sensor which is impressive too but the Lumia 1020 is still the champ. What if we added another 8MP camera to the P20 Pro? Cool, right? Oh! Here’s another 20MP camera. Do we have your attention now?

The above is the camera configuration for the Huawei P20 Pro according to reports from Winfuture.de. The camera specs of the P20 Pro have remained a mystery until now. And with its reveal, one can say Huawei is setting multiple records in the mobile industry.

So how do the cameras work? The Leica co-developed sensors are arranged in this fashion – 40MP + 8MP dual sensors in the same housing and a third “standalone” 20MP camera.

Huawei says the phone can achieve up to 5x magnification via what it calls Hybrid Zoom. Actually, the main 40MP camera has just 3x zoom but when combined with the additional details captured by the secondary 8MP telephoto lens, the phone achieves 5x zoom. We should get a better explanation when the phone launches.

What about the 20MP sensor standing alone? It is reported that it is a monochrome camera which is usually the second camera in Huawei’s older flagship dual camera phones.

The apertures for the three sensors are said to be between f/1.6 and f/2.4. It is also reported that Huawei is announcing a new camera feature called Light Fusion. There is no explanation for how Light Fusion works but we presume it has something to do with better low-light photography. There is also an IR-RGB sensor and a laser-focus module on the back.

The Huawei P20 Pro will also have a 24MP selfie camera like the Huawei P20. The front camera will also have the Light Fusion feature.

The P20 Pro will come with a 6.1” OLED display with a 2240 x 1080 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a notch at the top which is home to the sensor, earpiece, and the front camera. Although the screen stretches to the top of the phone, the bottom part has a bezel which is home to a fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei P20 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 970 chip which has a NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for handling AI tasks. In Europe, the phone will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Other markets are said to get a 256GB version too.

The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with support for Huawei’s SuperCharge fast charging technology. There is also gigabit WIFI, Bluetooth 4.2 (not 5.0), NFC, and a total of 28 supported LTE bands, which means it should work in any part of the world.

The Huawei P20 Pro has a USB-C 3.1 port but skips the audio jack, and an IP67 rating. It is said to be quite thin at 7.65mm and weighs 174g. However, it doesn’t have wireless charging even though it has a glass back.

The Huawei P20 Pro will cost €899 when it launches on March 27.

