Get Up To 35% Off On Ulefone-Branded Smartphones On Banggood

If you’re a smartphone lover waiting to get your hands on a high-end mobile phone without emptying your pocket, we have good news for you. As part of its latest promo, Banggood is giving up to 35% off on select Ulefone-branded smartphones.

Ulefone Power 3S

Dubbed as Ulefone Technology Carnival, the promo comprises a slew of well-received Ulefone smartphone that you can buy at a heavily discounted price. For instance, the Ulefone Power 3S 4G smartphone which normally sells for $229.99 on Banggood is currently available for just $169.99.



This is a noteworthy 26% reduction in the mobile phone’s original asking price. On top of that, if you order the Power 3S smartphone now, you’ll be eligible to get free gifts including a free Type C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, a free OTG cable, a free case, and a free screen protector.

While the discount is valid for both gold and black color versions of the smartphone, it’s worth noting that there were only 66 pieces left. Moreover, the promo is slated to end on March 26.

Ulefone Armor 2S

Banggood is also offering a 30% discount on the original $229.99 selling price of the Ulefone Armor 2S smartphone. As a result, you can now preorder the power-packed device by shelling out just $159.99.



The discount is valid for green, dark gray and gold color versions of the Armor 2S smartphone. However, the promotion sale will come to an end on March 26 and there were only 48 pieces left at the time of writing.

Ulefone Armor 2

Alternatively, you can order the Armor 2 smartphone for a lowered price on Banggood. The site is giving a considerable 14% off on the handset’s original selling price of $279.99. This brings your grand total down to just $239.99.



Apart from getting the discount, you get a big gift pack when you order the Armor 2 smartphone on Banggood. The gift pack includes a micro USB to Type-C adapter, screwdriver, USB Type C to 3.5mm, warranty card, user manual, data cable and EU charger.

As if that weren’t enough, you even earn 239 Banggood points. The promo, which is valid for the golden color version of the mobile phone, will end on March 26 and there were 43 pieces remaining.

Ulefone Power 3

The Ulefone Power 3 smartphone is currently up for preorder for just $219.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy 27% reduction in the phone’s real selling price of $299.99. You can choose between two color options including gold and black. On the downside, there were only 78 pieces remaining and the discount is only valid until March 26.

$40 Gift

You’d be eligible to get a $40 gift when you order the Ulefone Power 2 smartphone, which is backed by a massive 6050mAh battery and offers 4GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage. The phone is up for grabs for $149.99.

The promo is also valid for the American version of the Power 2 smartphone. The US-version of the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear-mounted camera and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The phone can be yours if you’re willing to shell out $159.99.

Aside from that, the $40 gift promo is valid for 2 different versions of the Ulefone T1 smartphones. Let’s delve straight into the details.



Offering 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, the T1 is available for $206.99. The other version offering 6GB of RAM and a hearty 128GB ROM is available for $249.99.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on these coveted smartphones for a discounted price, head straight to this link before the promo comes to an end.