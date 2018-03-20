Redmi Note 5 Goes Out of Stock in Few Seconds in its First Sale in China

After building hype around the Redmi Note 5, it was finally unveiled last week in China. Its first flash sale was carried out today in China at 10 AM (local time). As expected, all the three variants of the Redmi Note 5 that were made available for buying were sold in few seconds on the official online store of Xiaomi. This shows how popular the Redmi Note series of smartphones is in the home country.

In China, the Redmi Note 5 is available in three models. The base model has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and the second variant includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The highest variant comprises of 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. These variants are respectively priced at 1,099 Yuan (~$173), 1,399 Yuan (~$221) and 1,699 Yuan (~$268). All the Redmi Note 5 variants are available in colors like black, gold, rose gold and blue. In the first flash sale, 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB Redmi Note 5 models were sold out in few seconds whereas the 6 GB + 64 GB also went out stock in few minutes.

The Redmi Note 5 is undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available in China. However, the upcoming phones such as Lenovo S5, Meizu E3 and Smartisan Nut 2 are also expected to feature the same Snapdragon 636 chipset to rival with the Redmi Note 5. As far as the performance of the Note 5 is concerned, it has scored an impressive benchmarking score of 115,247 on AnTuTu.

The Note 5 has couple of AI features such as AI face recognition and AI Smart Beauty. It includes 5.99-inch FHD+ resolution supporting IPS LCD display that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It includes a big battery of 4,000mAh capacity. It is loaded with the latest MIUI 9 version that brings along the new feature of full screen gestures.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China) Hands On & Unboxing Pictures

The Redmi Note 5 is fitted with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on its back panel. The frontside of the phone is flanked with 13-megapixel selfie camera. The rear side of the phone features a fingerprint scanner.

(source)