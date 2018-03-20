Buy DBPOWER GP15 Mini Projector For Only $57.99 On Amazon [Claim Code]

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With an upgraded +50% LUMENS, the DBPOWER GP15 mini portable projector delivers a considerable 50% sharper and brighter output as compared to a slew of other 1800 lumens projectors that are available in the market today. As a result, you get crystal clear, higher quality images.

Designed specifically for home entertainment, this led projector does not come cheap. You can get your hands on the black color version of the GP15 mini projector by shelling out $159.99 on Amazon. The blue and white color versions, on the other hand, carry price tags of $109.99 and $199.99, respectively.

The DBPOWER GP15 offers projection size of 32-120 inches and a projection distance of 1-3m. It supports 1080P, and 720P resolution and comes with built-in dual stereo speakers.

Moreover, the DBPOWER GP15 projector supports connection with a slew of devices including smartphones, tablets, Amazon Fire TV Stick, DVD players, TF cards (max 32GB), USB sticks, PCs, laptops, and TVs.

But if you’re not willing to shell out that kind of money for this led projector, we have good news for you. At the time of checking out, you can use claim code ‘WO5LATMD’ in a bid to get your grand total down to just $57.99.

You can head straight to this link in order to take advantage of the discount before the claim code expires on March 31 at 11:59 PM PDT.