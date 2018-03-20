Buy Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Electric Mop For Only $129.99 On GeekBuying

While there’s no dearth of home cleaning products in the market, these devices are either ineffective or bear steep price tags. But if you’re not willing to spend a lot of money on these unproductive items, we have good news for you.

Equipped with a powerful motor that warrants high-efficiency coupled with full cleaning, the Xiaomi Mijia wireless electric mop is ideal for people who are keen on keeping their homes clean and tidy. While house cleaning can be a backbreaking task, it is also likely to burn a hole in your pocket.

Bearing that in mind, GeekBuying is currently offering a massive 43% off on the Mijia electric mop’s original selling price of $ 226.26. With the discount, your grand total drops down to only $129.99. The slashed price is valid for Italy, German, and Spain-based buyers.



The one-key operable Mijia wireless electric mop sports a compact design that perfectly fits the corner streamline. Moreover, it comes with a LED light that highlights the dirt and stain.

It’s worth noting that the promo is on the verge of wrapping up. The device is likely to retain its original selling price as soon as the promo comes to an end. You can check out the full specification and take advantage of the promo by heading straight to this link.