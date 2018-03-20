OnePlus 6 Coming with Under Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Facial Recognition?

Yesterday, OPPO had launched the OPPO R15 and OPPO R15 Dream Mirror smartphones. On the same day, Vivo had also launched the Vivo X21 smartphone and its under-display fingerprint variant. The upcoming OnePlus 6 is expected to borrow design and some features from the Oppo R15 and Vivo X21 since these three brands belong to the parent company named BBK Electronics. In December, the rumor mill had claimed that the OnePlus 6 may arrive with under-display fingerprint scanner. After launching the Vivo X20 UD, Vivo APEX flagship phone and Vivo X21 UD with under-display fingerprint scanner, it seems that the OnePlus 6 may arrive with the advanced fingerprint scanning technology. Also, the OP6 may feature 3D face scanning feature like the Vivo X21.

The OnePlus 6 is rumored to arrive with a larger screen-to-body ratio than the predecessor model. Like the Oppo R15, the OnePlus 6 may feature a notched display that offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90-percent. The evidence of the notched design for the OnePlus 6 was recently spotted in its firmware files. Also, the screenshots of the AnTuTu app showing the benchmark scores of OnePlus 6 had also revealed an empty at its topside which again hinted that it would be arriving with a notch enabled display. This indicates that the OnePlus 6 may deliver an aspect ratio of 19:9 and FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is likely to power the OnePlus 6. Like the predecessor model, the 64 GB and 128 GB storage models may feature 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. A recent report has revealed that the handset may carry support for super-fast LTE gigabit connectivity.

The OnePlus 5T that was launched in the last quarter of 2017 is the first phone from the company to come with Face Unlock feature. The OP6 may arrive with an advanced face scanning feature this year. The Vivo X21 has an IR emitter apart from the 12-megapixel selfie camera. It may not be as advanced the Face ID 3D facial recognition feature available on the iPhone X as it is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner. However, it seems to be a good hint that the OP6 may also arrive with some sort of 3D face scanning feature.

There are no details on the other specs of the OP6. However, since the OnePlus flagship is speculated to debut in June this year, the rumor mill is likely to reveal more information on it in the coming weeks.