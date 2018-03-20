Vivo Y85 is Almost Official as its Reservations Have Started on JD

Vivo is known for launching new budget-friendly Y-series phone after it unveils a new high-end X-series phone. Yesterday, the Chinese manufacturer had debuted the Vivo X21 smartphone. It seems that the company has also officially launched the Vivo Y85 phone as almost everything from its specifications to pricing have been confirmed since it is has been made available for reservations on JD.com

Vivo Y85 Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y85 is yet another phone from China to arrive with notched display like the iPhone X. Its 6.26-inch IPS LCD display offers an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Y85 comes in a full metallic body that measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89mm and it comes in two colors like Black and Champagne Gold. The handset features gold accents around the dual camera module and fingerprint scanner..

The Snapdragon 450 chipset is present under the hood of Vivo Y85. The 32 GB and 64 GB storage models of the Y85 feature 4 GB of RAM. It features a dedicated slot for adding a microSD card to the phone. The handset receives power from 3,260mAh battery.

The Vivo Y85 has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. With AI, it promises to capture enhanced selfies. The frontal camera also doubles up as Face Awake feature for facial recognition. The rear side of the Y85 features f/2.0 aperture 13-megapixel + f/2.0 aperture 2-megapixel dual rear cameras that is capable at snapping impressive portrait shots.

The handset is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo that is skinned with FunTouch OS 4.0. It brings along Jovi AI virtual assistant for handling various tasks on the phone. It can intelligently learn the habit of the users and accordingly offer better suggestions. It also come with other features like split-screen mode, game mode and AR stickers. The other features available on the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y85 Pricing

The 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants of the Vivo Y85 are respectively priced at 1,598 Yuan (~$252) and 1,798 Yuan (~$284). Customers who book this phone will be provided with a Bluetooth speaker from Vivo. As of this writing, there is no information available on the exact release date of Vivo Y85.

What’s your opinion on the specs and pricing of Vivo Y85? Share us your views by posting your comments below.