LG Zone 4 With 5-Inch Display And Snapdragon 425 Processor Launched

LG has announced a new budget smartphone in the United States for Verizon. Dubbed as LG Zone 4, the phone is priced at $115 and comes in Moroccan Blue color. It is the successor of LG Zone 3 which was launched in January 2016.

The phone features a 5-inch HD display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 425 processor and Adreno 308 graphics processor. It packs 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. On the camera front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera along with LED flash. For the front, there’s a 5-megapixel shooter for video calling and taking selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, which is a bit disappointing given that it is an older version and the adaptation of Android Oreo is increasing. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, and GPS.

On the back side, below the camera module, there’s a fingerprint sensor for additional security. The device is backed by a 2,500mAh battery which the company claims to be offering 16 days of standby time or up to 30 hours of usage time.

Currently, South Korea-based LG is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone. According to the reports, the company is aiming to launch the LG G7 by the end of next month. Hence, the smartphone is expected to arrive in the market by May this year.

Further, the report says that depending on the variant, the LG G7 is expected to be priced around $850 to $950. Its unveil event could be held in South Korea or the U.S. or Europe but nothing has been confirmed so far. Since the LG G7 is slated to be available from May, LG could postpone the launch of LG V40 from September to November.