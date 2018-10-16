Lenovo K9 with Helio P22 SoC and four cameras launched in India for Rs. 8,999 ($123)

Lenovo has launched a new lower mid-range smartphone in the Indian market at an event in New Delhi — Lenovo K9. The phone comes with a 2.5D curved glass on both sides — front as well as back.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio without any kind of notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek‘s Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz, which is manufactured using the 12nm process.

It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded thanks to the Hybrid SIM card slot. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

In terms of camera, the device comes with four camera sensors — two on the front side and two on the back. There’s a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a megapixel secondary sensor on the back, along with an LED flash. On the front side also, it comes with the same camera configuration, something that’s not found in this price segment.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with some customisations from Lenovo. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with support for 10W fast charging.

The Lenovo K9 will be available in two color options — Black and Blue. Priced at Rs. 8,999, which roughly converts to $123, the phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. At this price range, it will compete against the likes of Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6, among others.