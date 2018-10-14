Latest Lenovo S5 Pro teasers reveal camera specs and color variants

The Lenovo S5 Pro launches in a few days and Lenovo is counting down to the day by releasing one teaser poster each day. The teaser posters for yesterday and today reveals details of the cameras as well as the color variants the phone will come in.

The teasers were shared on Weibo by the company’s CEO and they also take a swipe at Xiaomi’s Mi 8 series. For example, yesterday’s teaser takes on the Mi 8 and brags that the S5 Pro’s 20MP sensor which forms one of the two AI dual front-facing camera is better than that of Xiaomi’s flagship.

The secondary 8MP sensor is not shown in the image but we can tell that the S5 Pro in the poster has a Rose Gold finish. This is actually not one of the colors listed by TENAA.

On the other hand, the teaser poster released today takes on the Mi 8 SE. Lenovo boasts the S5 Pro’s f/1.8 sensor is superior to that of the Mi 8 SE. The primary camera on the rear of the Mi 8 SE is a 12MP f/1.9 sensor while the secondary camera is a 5MP f/2.0 sensor. TENAA says the Lenovo S5 Pro has a 20MP + 12MP dual rear camera combo and the teaser above says one of the sensors has a f/1.8 aperture. On paper, the Lenovo is superior but it remains to be seen if it can beat the Mi 8 SE in a shootout.

The poster also reveals some other details. We can see one of the sensors has a 5P lens while the other has a 6P lens. It also confirms the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and will come in blue. This color is also not among the ones listed by TENAA.

The Lenovo S5 Pro launches on October 18. It will have a 6.18-inch 2246 x 1080 display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have a 3500mAh battery and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

