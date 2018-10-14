Huawei P20 Pro Morpho Aurora Review – The Next Level Gradient Color Finish

It’s been quite some time since the Huawei released the P20 Pro and I’ve been using it since the official launch. We have already mentioned that the Twilight color makes the phone look really nice but the newly announced Morpho Aurora color option looks even better. Let’s take a closer look.

DESIGN

Just like the Twilight color of the P20 Pro, the Morpho Aurora has a really nice gradient finish that changes colors in different lighting and at different angles.

Here is a quick color comparison with the P20 Pro (Twilight color):

The backplate combines three colors. We could say those colors are blue, violet and black but we may be wrong since the colors look different depending on the lighting.

Overall, this color combination makes the P20 Pro one of the most beautiful phones out there. We took quite a few pictures of the device and we even used different camera settings to capture the colors of the phone, so you guys have a better idea how it looks like in reality.

Check out our gallery:

Since we have made an in-depth review of the P20 Pro, we will just mention the key features.

The overall build quality is excellent thanks to a nice metal frame, premium-feeling buttons and a glass on the front and rear.

It’s worth mentioning that now the phone has a silver color frame. In comparison, the Twilight model has a frame with a slight purple tint.

I found the phone to sit comfortably in the hand thanks to nicely curved glass backplate. I am impressed by the fact that Huawei managed to cram in a huge battery (4000mAh) into such a thin profile of the P20 Pro.

I’ve been using the P20 Pro since the official launch and it is hands down one of the best phones in terms of battery life. Sometimes I could get over 10 hours of screen-on time, which is amazing. More importantly, standby time has been excellent all the time. Finally, it takes just over 1 hour to charge the phone with the supplied fast charger.

A triple camera setup looks really impressive on paper. It consists of one 40MP RGB sensor, 8MP telephoto shooter and 20MP monochrome lens. More importantly, it has performed really well in practice and we were able to capture some amazing shots especially in low light and with 5x hybrid zoom.

As for the display quality, it’s among the best on the market. It’s sharp, clear and easily visible even under direct sunlight.

After using the P20 Pro for a while, I have to say that the fingerprint scanner on the front is more convenient to me. I just love the fact that I don’t need to pick up the phone from the table to unlock it. Speaking of that scanner, it’s just blazing fast, super accurate and it unlocks the phone straight from the standby mode.

I was also really impressed by the face unlock feature. It’s ridiculously fast and accurate and it works well in any light and even if you wear glasses. All you have to do is press the power button before using this feature.

Other features you need to know: the phone has a nice LED notification light, 24MP selfie shooter, IR blaster, dual SIM card slot but no microSD card support. You should also know that there is no headset jack but the sound quality using a supplied adapter is excellent. Also, the P20 Pro has a Hi-Fi wireless audio system that assures great sound quality via the Bluetooth. Moreover, the Huawei P20 Pro is IP67-certified for water and dust resistance.

There is a dual stereo speaker setup that is really good too. I like that the sound is deep, punchy and loudspeakers can get pretty loud.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

In terms of hardware, the P20 Pro is a beast. It ships with the home-brewed Kirin 970 processor and other powerful components (6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) that in conjunction with the AI, assure excellent all-around performance.

That can be seen when playing the latest 3D games. All the titles I played run absolutely fine, no skipped frames, no stutter, and the P20 Pro does not get hot while gaming either. Flagship-grade performance.

USER INTERFACE

In terms of user interface, I can just repeat myself – performance is excellent thanks to no small part of Kirin AI chipset with integrated NPU unit that helps allocate resources to the specific task. As usual, I’ve installed a lot of apps, use many different social media apps, Google accounts etc but I’m yet to see the phone lag or stutter. This phone is almost stock Android fast, which is really impressive.

EMUI 8.1 is based on Android 8.1 and I know that many people still can’t get used to cartoonish and a bit different than stock Android look. Personally, I like the Huawei’s user interface. Although I do not use all the extra features and customization options, the P20 Pro is one of the fastest phones you can get and I can assure that after using the phone for months.

CAMERAS

If you want a more in-depth look of the camera quality, check out our initial review. In short, Leica cameras have been one of the reasons why I keep carrying the P20 Pro with me. 5X hybrid zoom and amazing low-light capabilities are the features that set apart it from other phones on the market and the overall picture quality has been amazing. The only thing I’m frustrated with is that we still don’t have image stabilization in 4K video recording mode. On the other hand, OIS works very well in 1080p mode, so you can get really smooth footage.

CONNECTIVITY

In terms of connectivity, I found the P20 Pro to be good and reliable in all aspects. Call quality is excellent and signal reception is actually better than most of the phones I’ve tested in the recent memory. Also, I found GPS to be very accurate, Wifi is fast and Bluetooth works fine. Finally, there are quite a few sensors on board, like on most of the flagships.

CONCLUSIONS

Overall, the Huawei P20 Pro is still an amazing smartphone, even though it was released quite some time ago.

The Morpho Aurora looks really nice and a gradient color combination makes the P20 Pro one of the most beautiful phones out there. In addition, we love the build quality, nice and sharp display, excellent overall performance, one of the best cameras on the market, great battery life and honestly, the lack of stabilization in 4K video recording mode is the only complaint we have to share with you.

At the end of the day, the Huawei P20 Pro is still an amazing smartphone to buy. I may sound subjective but I’ve been using the phone as my daily driver for months and I can easily recommend it to anyone. Even though the Twilight color still looks nice, the Morpho Aurora takes a gradient color finish to the next level and we can suggest you checking it out if you are in the market for a truly beatiful-looking smartphone.