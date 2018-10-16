Official teaser suggests Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will have 10GB RAM and 5G

Xiaomi is all set to launch the flagship Mi Mix 3 on October 25 in Beijing, China. Since the launch date has been officially released, we expect loads of teasers that would give us some more details about the smartphone. Xiaomi’s Global spokesperson, Donovan Sung today shared a teaser on his official Twitter account which suggests that the Mi Mix 3 will come packing 10GB of RAM!

The tweet contains a picture of two notebooks with 5G and 10G written on their covers. We can guess 5G refers to the next-generation 5G cellular network which is already gaining momentum ahead of its official rollout. Even if Xiaomi launches the Mi Mix 3 with 5G support, it will be unuseful at the moment as there are no 5G infrastructures yet. On the other hand, we can’t think of anything else that 10G represents than 10GB of RAM. This doesn’t sound realistic, anyway, because that’ll be sort of an overkill.

Mr Sung had earlier released a teaser which hinted that the Mi Mix 3 will be available in three different colours. The Mi Mix 3 is also expected to feature a slider design and will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The RAM size and storages will vary. The device will also come with several innovations like an almost completely bezel-less design, high screen ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor among others.

