Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 real-life image teased as the phone’s launch nears

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next smartphone — Mi MIX 3. While the phone is scheduled to get launched by the end of this month, the company has not yet confirmed any launch event for the phone.

However, the company has started teasing the smartphone on social media. In a latest development, Donovon Sung, Global Spokesperson and Director of Product Management for Xiaomi, has posted an image on Twitter which showcases the upcoming Mi MIX 3 device.

The image posted by Donovon Sung shows multiple Mi MIX series smartphones lying on the floor. There’s also a man lying on the floor, holding the upcoming Mi MIX 3 phone in his hands. On closely observing the image, we can see that the black-colored phone has its slider open, confirming that it’s the Mi MIX 3.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be coming with a slider-based design, as confirmed by the company’s president Lin Bin. The phone’s slider is expected to house front-facing camera and other sensors.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display offering nearly 100 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the phone’s slider-based design. The images for the phone’s third-party screen guard also suggests a higher screen-t0-body ratio but to verify the claim of nearly 100% STB ratio, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor, the same chipset that powers most of the flagship smartphone launched this year. The chipset will be coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of the traditional one.

For photography, there’ll be a dual camera sensors on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, there’ll be a 20-megapixel sensor which is expected to feature a 3D structured light module for 3D facial recognition.

The phone was recently listed on Xiaomi.shop online store, which revealed the phone’s pricing. The listing suggested that the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model of the phone will be priced at 29,990 rubles, which roughly converts to $452.

