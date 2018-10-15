Palm Phone with 3.3-inch display arrives as good alternate for main smartphone

During the late 90s, American firm Palm was known for manufacturing personal digital assistants (PDAs) and mobile phones. The company was also known for being responsible in the development of webOS. Palm was taken over by HP in 2011. Poor reception to Palm and webOS led HP to sell the brand to TCL. The Palm brand that now belongs to San Francisco based startup firm has unveiled the all new Palm Phone in the U.S. The handset is exclusively available through Verizon Wireless in the country.

Palm Phone Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Palm Phone is about the size of a credit card since it measures 96.6 x 50.6mm and weighs 62.5 grams which makes it compact enough to carry it clothes with smaller pockets. Since it is a companion device, Verizon subscribers will be able to use only after availing an add-on on their existing line.

In other words, the Palm Phone will have the same phone as the main smartphone of the user. The tiny Palm Phone is compatible with Android and iOS and it can sync all the notifications and messages from the main device.

The Palm Phone features a 3.3-inch custom-built LCD display that offers a high pixel density of 445 ppi and impressive brightness. It is an IP68 rated water-resistant and dustproof device. The front and rear sides of the phone features Corning Gorilla Glass. At the front is a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The backside of the phone is fitted with an LED enabled 12-megapixel camera.



The Life Mode feature on the Palm Phone is designed to eliminate distractions. This is done by turning off notifications and silencing incoming phone calls when the display of the Palm Phone is turned off. After waking the screen, the Palm Phone will regain connection.

The Snapdragon 435 chipset is at the helm of Palm Phone. It is assisted by 3 GB of RAM. It is equipped with an inbuilt storage of 32 GB. The handset is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with support for Google Assistant. It also features face unlock for security. The Palm Phone is packed with a 800mAh battery that promises 3 days of standby time and all-day battery life. The other features available on the Palm Phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS.

The Verizon Wireless exclusive Palm Phone carries a price tag of $349. It can be bought in colors like Titanium and Gold.