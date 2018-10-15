MANN 8S is a rugged smartphone with a Snapdragon 653 SoC & a 6000mAh battery

There is no shortage of rugged phones in the market. If you are looking for a high-end one, the AGM X3 is your best bet. For entry level/feature phone, you should check out CAT’s B35 KaiOS-running 4G phone. If you want a mid-range phone, then you may want to take a look at the MANN 8S.

The MANN 8S has the same 8-sided design we have seen a lot of rugged smartphones adopt. The corners are covered in thick rubber and there is Gorilla Glass on both sides. The manufacturer says it can survive drops from up to 1.5 meters.

The phone has a 5.5” 1920 x 1080 AMOLED screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 653 processor – one of Qualcomm’s least used chipsets. There is 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage and sadly, Android 7.1.2 Nougat pre-installed.

The MANN 8S has a 16MP f/1.8 front-facing camera and dual 12MP Sony IMX386 rear cameras with scene detection, HDR, and night mode. The phone packs a more than sufficient 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging and Quick Charge 3.0. The latter allows you to charge it from empty to full in just 2.5 hours. MANN says the 8S has an IP68-rating and can also survive extreme temperatures (-30°C and 60°C).

The phone comes in Cold Gold and is priced at ¥2299 (~$332) for the 64GB model and ¥2599 (~$375) for the 128GB version. It is already available for purchase on JD.com. While the rest of the specs are not bad, prospective buyers may have a hard time shelling out that much for a phone that runs Android Nougat and is powered by the aging Snapdragon 653 processor.

