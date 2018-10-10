Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 pricing, image and key specs appear on Russian retailer site

Couple of screenshots of the alleged official listing of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone on Xiaomi Russia website were recently spotted on the Weibo. Chinese publication IT Home that was first to spot those images claimed that it could not find the listing for Mi MIX 3 on the official Xiaomi Russia website. It further stated that the screenshots actually belonged to Mi MIX 3’s listing on an unofficial Xiaomi store (Xiaomi.shop) from Russia.

The Xiaomi.shop has a dedicated page for Mi MIX 3. The listing reveals that the handset features 8 GB of RAM and it has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. It carries a price tag of 29,990 rubles (~$452).

Since Xiaomi.shop is not the official store of Xiaomi Russia, the listing for the Mi MIX 3 could be fake. As far as the render of the Mi MIX 3 available on the Russian retailer site is concerned, it also appears to be fake since it features an in-display selfie camera at the top portion of the screen.

The official image of the Mi MIX 3 that was released by Xiaomi President Lin Bin had revealed that the handset will be arriving with a manual slider design. The official image had also revealed that the camera and other sensors were placed on the slider of the smartphone.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the launch date of Mi MIX 3. However, it is certain that the company will be confirming on it soon since the handset is slated to get announced in this month. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on the specifications of the Mi MIX 3. It is very likely to feature Snapdragon 845 and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The handset is also expected to feature 3D structured light module for 3D facial recognition.

