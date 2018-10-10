Razer Phone 2 Amazon Italy listing surfaces ahead of official release

Razer, the gaming hardware manufacturer will announce the Razer Phone 2 today. The launch is scheduled to begin in less than 12 hours but just before then, the phone was briefly up on Amazon Italy. The page has now been pulled down but some sites were able to grab the important info before it went down.

The Razer Phone 2 keeps some of the specs of its predecessor such as the 5.72-inch QHD LCD display which has a 120Hz refresh rate. The RAM is the same at 8GB and storage also remains 64GB which is surprising since AnTuTu revealed it has a 512GB ROM.

There are new things too such as a Snapdragon 845 processor and a Razer Chroma RGB logo. Owners should be able to customize the RGB lights just as they can customize other Razer products with Chroma. The Razer Phone 2 also has a unique “vapor cooling chamber” to prevent the phone from heating up while playing games.

The Razer Phone 2 has its dual rear cameras in a new position which we first saw in a leaked render a few weeks ago. The front bezels are still huge and are definitely home to stereo THX certified speakers. The power button also doubles as the fingerprint scanner.

The rear is apparently covered in glass as Amazon mentions it has support for wireless charging although there is no mention of the battery capacity. The phone is also IP67 water-resistant.

The Razer Phone 2 might sell for much more than expected as the listing showed a price tag of €870. That is more than a €100 increase when compared to last year’s model that had a €750 launch price.

READ MORE: Razer Launches Razer Blade (2018) Gaming Laptop, Starts At $1900

We advise you keep you take the price with a pinch of salt as Razer might announce something different at today’s launch.

(Via)