Quad-camera-packing Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) benchmarked on GeekBench

There have been several rumours that Korean tech giant Samsung was planning to revamp its budget and midrange smartphone lineup in order to regain the market shares the company is rapidly losing to Chinese OEMs. One of the models that will kickstart the new vista is the Galaxy A9 (2018). Subsequently, a Samsung model suspected to be the Galaxy A9 (2018) has been spotted on benchmark website GeekBench. The device makes an appearance on GeekBench database with the model number Samsung SM-A9200.

Top of the expected specs on the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the quad camera setup which the device is rumoured to pack at its rear. This will make the device the first Samsung model to have such. While that is not yet confirmed, the Geekbench listing gives us an idea of what it packs under its hood. The listing shows a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset onboard with 6GB of RAM. The device will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box which is rather disappointing considering Android 9.0 Pie has been out for months now. The benchmark score of 5844 points on the multi-core test and 1609 points on the single-core test falls in line with those of other SD660 models.

There is no word yet as to when the model will be launched.