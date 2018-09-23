Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) may arrive with four rear cameras; Key specs leaked

Samsung will be announcing a new smartphone on Oct. 11. The press invite of the event has suggested that it would be unveiling a smartphone with quadruple camera on the said date. The rumor mill had speculated that the Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras and one front-facing lens could be the quadruple camera phone that may go official on Oct. 11. However, the South Korean company already unveiled the Galaxy A7 (2018) in the previous week. Fresh information revealed by a German website states that the Samsung phone that is arriving in the next month will feature quadruple rear cameras. The website claims that this new phone could be the Galaxy A9 Pro and it has also shared is key specs and a concept render.

As it can be seen in the concept image below, the front panel of the alleged Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) features the usual 18.5:9 Infinity Display. The back panel of the handset features four cameras arranged vertically followed by an LED flash. The concept device looks like the recently announced the Galaxy A7 (2018) but includes an additional camera sensor and a fingerprint scanner on the rear side. The A7 (2018) features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The German site reveals that the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will feature a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display that will carry support for Full HD+ resolution. The handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 660 and may include a 3,720mAh battery. Previous leaks have claimed that the Galaxy A9 Pro (2018) will have the new Snapdragon 710 onboard.

For shooting selfies, it may feature Sony IMX576 24-megapixel camera. On the rear, it is speculated to feature 24-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a field of view of 120 degrees, 10-mgeapixel zoom camera and another 5-megpixel zoom camera.

The German site has not shared any details on the other specs of the phone. Presumably, it may arrive with a native storage of 64 GB and 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM.

(source)