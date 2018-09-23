Huawei Mate 20 silver variant appears in leaked video

The Mate 20 will be debuting as the regular version of the Mate 20 Pro. Huawei will be announcing both smartphones on Oct. 16. A leaked video of the silver variant of the Huawei Mate 20 has appeared on Weibo. The short video lasts only for 10 seconds, but it manages to reveal the front and rear design of the Mate 20.

As previous reports have revealed, the Mate 20 that has appeared in the leaked video can be seen with a waterdrop notch screen. The flat display of the Mate 20 is surrounded by very slim bezels. It is expected to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD display, but the screen seems much bigger in the video.

The back panel of the Mate 20 features a square-shaped camera module that includes a triple camera setup and an LED flash. Previous leaks have revealed that the triple camera system may include 20-megapixel RGB sensor, 12-megapixel monochrome sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Apart from the newly spotted silver edition, the Mate 20 is also expected to come in other options such as black, blue, green and gradient variants.

What differentiates the Mate 20 from Mate 20 Pro is the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Mate 20 Pro is rumored to arrive with an under-display fingerprint scanner and it also expected to arrive with a wider notch that may include necessary sensors for 3D facial recognition.

The Kirin 980 will be the driving force of the Mate 20 and it is expected to arrive with a 4,200mAh battery. It may feature an internal storage of 128 GB and a minimum of 6 GB of RAM. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are likely to arrive as the first Huawei phones with Android 9 Pie onboard. There is no information on the pricing of the phone smartphone yet.

