Renders and specs of Huawei’s wireless charger leaks

Huawei is expected to launch a wireless charger alongside the Mate 20 series in October. The wireless charger which has model number CP60 was certified by the FCC a few weeks ago revealing its design and a few details. Now official renders and more specs have surfaced.

The Huawei Wireless Charger CP60 is shaped like a disc and comes in white with a red line that goes around the perimeter. There is an LED in front to indicate when it is powered on and a USB-C input port underneath.

The spec list confirms the Huawei Wireless Charger has a power input rating of 40W (10V 4A). Huawei has a 40W charger on the way and it got certified at the FCC along with the wireless charger. This charger will most likely be the same that will ship with the Honor Magic 2.

When the Honor Magic 2 was partly unveiled at IFA, it was mentioned that it will come with support for 40W fast charging called Magic Charge. It shouldn’t be a surprise if it launched with the Mate 20 series first.

The wireless charger will have a maximum power output of 15W (12V 1.25A) but will be able to charge compatible devices at 5W, 7.5W, and 10W. Just so you know, the maximum power output is lesser than that of another Huawei wireless charger with model number LZ80 that surfaced about a month ago. The LZ80 has a maximum power output of 20W.

The CP60 wireless charger has a diameter of 84mm and is 14.3mm high. Its weight is given as 78g. It will be able to charge the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate Porsche Design and also charge the Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro.

