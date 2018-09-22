Asus ROG Phone could start shipping next month

Earlier this year, in June, Asus announced its first gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone. After about four months, the phone is yet to be available for purchase.

However, a listing of the Asus ROG Phone on Chinese reseller suggests that phone will finally be available for purchase by the end of October. It’s noteworthy that the company has not yet revealed the official date of availability.

The listing on GearBest claims that the device will start shipping between October 22 and October 24. The company has listed both models — 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 512GB onboard storage, priced at $1,320 and $1,620 respectively.

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.9GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

It comes with the custom Optiflex, which is the company’s technology that speeds up the phone. On the back, it houses a 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.7 primary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 4.0 that can charge the device from 0 to 60 percent in just 30 minutes. There’s also a featured tagged HyperCharge that prevents the device from heating during charging.

During the unveiling of the Asus ROG Phone, the company’s CEO Jerry Shen hinted that the phone will be launched in India in Q3 2018. Later, there were reports suggesting that the device will debut in India in September. However, there’s still no word regarding the phone’s launch in India.

The Asus ROG Phone is also confirmed to launch in the US as well, with the phone being listed on Asus USA website. However, there’s still no information related to its pricing and availability. This gaming smartphone from Asus competes against the likes of Black Shark gaming phone, the Nubia Red Devil, and the Razer Phone.

