OPPO A7 specs leaked: 6.2 HD+ screen, Snapdragon 450 and more

A few weeks ago, OPPO launched the A7x, a mid-range smartphone with the new waterdrop notch. Some of you must have been wondering if there was already an OPPO A7. No, there wasn’t one but there’ll be soon and its full specs just leaked.

The OPPO A7 will come with a 6.2-inch 1520 x 720 display which translates into a 19:9 aspect ratio and also means it has a notch. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage for both variants.

The A7 has a 13MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4 dual camera combo on its back and a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing camera. There is no mention of a fingerprint scanner but it should at least have face unlock.

The OPPO A7 will run Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 on top. The battery capacity is stated as 4,230mAh and the phone will have dual-SIM support (nano only), Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and support for USB OTG. When it launches, it will be available in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold. Its dimensions are 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm and it weighs 158g.

The OPPO A7’s specs are nearly identical to that of the Realme 2 save for the front-facing camera, the version of ColorOS, and the dimensions.

