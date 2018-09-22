Nubia Z18s Dual-Screen phone appears on TENAA, packs Snapdragon 845 and up to 8GB of RAM

Earlier this week, live photos of a dual-screen Nubia phone appeared on the web. We later discovered that the device is the Nubia Z18S which leaked even before the Nubia Z18 was announced. The device has landed on TENAA baring all its specs.

TENAA says the device’s model number is NX616J which is similar to that of the Nubia Z18 (NX606J). The primary display is a 6.26-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution while the smaller display on the back is a 5.1-inch 720 x 1520 OLED display.

The Nubia Z18S is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.649GHz which we are sure is the Snapdragon 845. It will come in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

As shown in the live photos, the phone only has two cameras and they are above the smaller display. TENAA says the cameras are a combination of a 24MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. It also confirms the phone has a fingerprint scanner though we still have no idea where it is (probably side-mounted). This is the same camera configuration as the Nubia Z18, so performance should be the same.

The Nubia Z18S will pack a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Its dimensions are given as 154.1 x 73.30 x 8.65 mm and weight is 178g. When it launches, it will be available in Gold and Black. Unfortunately, TENAA hasn’t provided any images of the device.

The Nubia Z18S should launch soon since it has gotten its TENAA approval. If you are wondering if this will be available outside China, there is a chance it will. Last year’s Nubia Z17S is currently sold as the Archos Diamond Omega in Europe.

Personally, I’m not sold on dual screen phones with a candy-bar design but I am sure there are folks who like them. Let us know what you think about the Nubia Z18S in the comment box.

