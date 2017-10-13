The Archos Diamond Omega is A Re-branded Nubia Z17S for Europe

French smartphone company, Archos, is not new to rebranding phones and offering it in markets where it has a presence. For example, the Archos Diamond Alpha is a rebranded Nubia M2. If you like Nubia’s latest smartphone, the Z17S, but live in Europe, you should check out the Archos Diamond Omega.

Save for the Archos name that replaces the Nubia branding on the back of the phone, both devices are the same. Archos doesn’t do anything to even change the user experience.

On the official site, the Diamond Omega is said to run Android 7.1 based on NUBIA UI 5.0. It is also said to feature Nubia’s NeoPower 3.0 battery saving technology.

The Archos Diamond Omega has a 5.73-inch FHD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. There is a Snapdragon 835 processor on board paired with 8GB of RAM. You also get 128GB of storage. These are the specs of the high end version of the Nubia Z17S.

There are dual cameras on both sides. You have a 12MP f/1.8 sensor paired with a 23MP f/2.0 sensor with 2X lossless zoom on the rear. The front cameras are two 5MP sensors with support for background blur effect.

The phone has dual SIM support (nano only), Bluetooth 4.1, dual band Wi-Fi, and a FM Radio. Supported LTE bands are 800/900/1800/2100/2600. Battery capacity is 3,100mAh and it comes with a 9V/2A fast charger.

The official site lists the Archos Diamond Omega as unavailable but is said to retail for 400 Euros (~$472). That is significantly cheaper than the ¥3,999 (~$607) price of the Nubia version.

