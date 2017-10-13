Bezel-less Cubot X18 Limited Flash Sale For $115 On Cafago

Even though 2017 is still a few month from its end, the year is already crowned as the year of bezel-less, full-screen models. We have seen them in all shades, from flagship to budget models. Cubot X18 is one of such budget device with a premium body that could pass for a flagship model. The X18 is presently on flash sale on Cafago for just $115 and this is for a limited period.

The Cubot X18 is as close as it could get to a bezel-less model. It packs a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio and an impressive 83 percent screen to body ratio. The X18 is fired up by a quad-core 1.5GHz MT6737T chip backed by 3GB RAM and there is 32GB of expandable internal storage on board.

In the camera aspect, the Cubot bezel-less phone sports a 13MP rear sensor with LED flash while at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter also with LED flash. There’s 3200mAh battery on board and for software, the phone sheds all bloatware for a pure Android 7 Nougat experience. What the Cubot X18 lacks in specs, it gains in design and for just $115, this is no doubt a decent buy.