Continue Your Reading in The Shower With The New Amazon Kindle Oasis

Amazon announced a new Kindle Oasis a few days ago. The e-reader brings a number of new features, key being an IPX8 rating and a larger screen.

Last year, Amazon launched the Kindle Oasis, one of its lightest readers so far and one of the most expensive. Its successor adds more features and gets a lower price. Sweet, right?

The new Amazon Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen but thinner bezels and a metal body. The resolution is 300ppi and it has 12 LEDs and an adaptive light sensor that adjusts brightness based on your surroundings. Its IPX8 rating means that it can survive immersion in 2 meters of water for up to 60 minutes.

The Kindle Oasis will come in 8GB and 32GB models as well as Wi-Fi only or WiFi + cellular connectivity. Amazon has also added Audible support – allowing you to listen to the audio versions of your favorite books via your Bluetooth speakers or headphones. Though you still have to buy each version of the book separately. Amazon says the device won’t pair to bluetooth devices that require PIN codes for pairing.

The battery is also bigger and will last 6 weeks on a single charge. Charge time is 3 hours if you connect to your PC or less than 2 hours with the 5W charger. However, unlike the last model, there is no leather case that adds extra battery life.

The new Kindle Oasis is bigger too measuring 159 x 141 x 3.4/8.3 mm (it’s thin on one side and thick at the other end). It is also heavier at 194g.

The Kindle Oasis will sell for $250 for the 8GB Wi-Fi only version and $280 for the 32GB model. If you want the LTE version, you will have to pay $350 but you get 32GB of storage. Shipping will begin on October 31.