Amazon Takes Alexa To India, Launches Echo, Echo Plus & Echo Dot

Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant has become very popular since its launch but is available in a few markets. It is available on a bunch of devices including Amazon’s own Echo line. In order to expand its reach, the retail giant has launched three of its Echo devices in India, its first Asian market.

The Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and the just released Echo Plus will be available in India. They will provide a user experience that is customized for the Indian market. Alexa will speak in English but with an Indian accent.

Amazon says there are up to 10,000 skills available already including support for popular services like ride booking platform Ola, food delivery service Zomato, and even professional services request from UrbanClap. It can also play songs from Saavn, Amazon Prime Music, and Tunein. Amazon’s Alexa app has also gained support for Indian names, places, music and local knowledge.

Users will also be able to set reminders, update shopping lists, and control smart appliances using their Echo device.

To purchase any of the Echo devices, you will have to request for an invitation first. After a few weeks, you will receive an email confirming your invitation, after which you can then purchase your Echo device.

The Echo Dot will retail for INR 4,499 (~$70), the Echo will sell for INR 9,999 (~$154) and the Echo Plus has a INR 14,999 (~$230) price tag. Those who get invited to purchase the device will get a 30% discount and a one year Amazon Prime subscription.

Amazon says its next market is Japan and a launch should come later this year.

