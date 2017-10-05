India Gets The Honor 9i: Brings Quad Cameras, Kirin 659 Processor, and an 18:9 Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s Honor sub-brand has launched a new smartphone in India as it marks its third year anniversary in the country. The Honor 9i is a mid-range device with some pretty impressive features. First, it has dual cameras on both sides, not a first, but still a cool feature. It also has a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor 9i packs a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 FullView display with a 2.5D glass on top. It is powered by the Kirin 659, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.36GHz. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The Honor 9i is one of the few smartphones with four cameras. The rear camera is a 16MP + 2MP combination and up front is a 13MP + 2MP front facing camera with its own LED flash. Both the rear and front cameras allow you to adjust the focus for portrait images.

There is a dual hybrid SIM slot which means you either throw in two nano SIM cards or swap out one SIM for a MicroSD card (128GB max). The Honor 9i has a non-removable 3340mAh battery. There is a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Honor 9i comes with EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat and is available in Prestige Gold, Aurora Blue, and graphite Black. It will be available on Flipkart for INR 17,999 (~$276) starting October 14.

READ MORE: Honor Holly 4 Official: Metal Body, 5-inch Display, 3GB RAM, SD 430 & More

Does the Honor 9i sound familiar? Yes, that’s because its the same device as the Maimang 6 in China, the Nova 2i in Malaysia, and the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 Lite. However, even though they share the same internals, expect them to differ with respect to supported LTE bands.

(Via)