Maimang 6 Silently Launched As The Huawei Nova 2i In Malaysia

Huawei is not new to releasing its products under different names in different markets. Take for example the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) which is the Nova Lite in some markets, the Huawei GR3 in others, still the Huawei P9 Lite (2017), and the Honor 8 Lite in others. One phone, five different names. This time it is the Maimang 6 that is getting the name change. Billed to arrive as the Mate 10 Lite next month, it has also launched as the Huawei Nova 2i in Malaysia.

The Huawei Nova 2i was seen listed on the Malaysian version of its Vmall size and also on the global Huawei site. It has the exact same look as the Maimang 6 save for the Maimang logo at the back which is missing.

The 5.9-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 2:1 aspect ratio is referred to as MaxView, so it appears EntireView is reserved for the Mate 10 line. Boasting an 83% screen-to-body ratio, the Nova 2i should make surfing the web, gaming and video playback a better experience.

The Nova 2i is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 clocked at 2.36GHz. RAM is still 4GB and built-in storage is 64GB. Users will be able to add up to an additional 128GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The cameras are also the same. You get four in total – a 16MP + 2MP combo on the rear and a 13MP + 2MP combo in front with a selfie toning flash. The second camera captures depth of field information so you can adjust the focus after shooting and also add a variety of bokeh effects. There are also 18 preset Snapchat-like templates as well as 2-second mini movies that add a bit of fun to pictures. Below the rear cameras sits a fingerprint scanner.

The Nova 2i runs Emotion UI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It has Bluetooth 4.2 with support for aptX, 2.4GHz single band WiFi, and packs a 3340mAh battery.

Just like the Maimang 6, the Huawei Nova 2i is available in Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold. Users will get a pair of in-ear headphones, a flip case, and a protective film that has been attached before shipping. However, the retail price has not been made public.

