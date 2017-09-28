Huawei Honor 7X Pricing and Details Leaked, Starts At ¥1799

Huawei released a poster confirming that its dual camera mid-ranger, the Honor 6X will be getting a successor come October 11. The new phone called the Honor 7X will keep the dual camera feature that made its predecessor popular. However, it won’t have the same low price tag though it does pack some interesting new features.

According to leaked info, the Honor 7X will have a much larger 5.93-inch full-screen display. It will be powered by the Kirin 659, the same chip in the Maimang 6. Unlike the Honor 6X that is available in three variants, the Honor 7X will be available in two – a 3GB RAM + 64GB model and a 4GB RAM + 64GB model.

The dual rear cameras are a 12MP + 2MP combo just like those of the 6X. The 2MP sensor is definitely for depth sensing when taking portrait images. Front camera is an 8MP sensor.

The Honor 7X will come with a 3240mAh battery with a 5V/2A charger. We are a bit concerned about the battery as it is smaller than that of the 6X and its powering an even larger screen.

The Honor 7X is codenamed Bond and its 3C-certification shows two variants – one has model number BND-AL10 and the other is BND-TL10.

Pricing for the Honor 7X has also been leaked ahead of the launch. The price was accidentally seen on the computer of a fellow in a bus who was working on a presentation slide for the Honor 7X. The Honor 7X will start at ¥1799 (~$300) for the 3GB model and rise to ¥2099 (~$315) for the 4GB model.

Just like the Honor 6X, we presume the Honor 7X will be launched outside China. How soon it will be is hard to tell.

