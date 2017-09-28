Xiaomi Launches 70 Minutes Smart Car Dashboard Camera Priced At 189 Yuan (~$28)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi has announced a new product under its MIJIA crowdfunding platform and the product happens to be Xiaomi’s 118th MIJIA product. The product is dubbed 70 Minutes Smart Car DVR camera and it comes with a fairly decent price tag of 189Yuan ($28).

The 70 Minutes Car Dashcam is equipped with a powerful Sony IMX323 image sensor which supports 1080p video recording and would deliver pictures with vivid clarity. The camera also comes with a 130 ° wide angle lens which can cover up to three lanes. The gadget comes with a conical shape with the camera located on the side of the cone. The camera itself has a spherical lens made wholly of glass with 7 layer coating which enhances the light transmission, reduces reflection and prevent the glass from cracking from extremely high temperatures.

The 70 Minutes Dashcam also comes with a rotating bracket which lets users rotate the tilt angle to that which soothes the glass angulation of the car. The dashcam also features voice support and can be controlled using voice prompt. The voice is said to have been tested using different persons in order to ensure that it recognises different accents. The camera power button is located at one end of the dash camera and is surrounded by light. The light indicator comes with three different colors, blue, green and red. The blue color indicates the device has been switched on and the green blinks when the camera is recording. The red color is indicative of an abnormal recording session.

The Smart Dashcam gets its power supply from the car’s cigarette lighter and has support for WiFi. the Wi-Fi enables the dashcam to connect with a smartphone and this allows for real-time viewing of the camera shooting session.