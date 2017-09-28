Gionee Launches The Steel 2 Plus As The M7 Power in Thailand

On Monday, Gionee announced the M7 and the Steel 2 Plus. Both phones are the first to come with its 18:9 FullView display. In its plans to penetrate more markets, Gionee launched the Steel 2 Plus in Thailand today but under a different name – the M7 Power.

The M7 Power has a 6.0-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 435 mobile platform and has 4GB of RAM. Built-in storage is 64GB but can be further increased via a MicroSD card slot.

Apart from the 18:9 display of the phone, another selling point of the M7 Power is its non-removable 5000mAh battery. This should be more than sufficient for a day.

The M7 Power has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera that can take bokeh selfies. Gionee has also pre-installed it with Android 7.1 Nougat with the latest version of its UI, Amigo 5.0 on top.

The Gionee M7 Power comes in dark Blue, Black and Gold and will sell for 9900 Baht (~¥1976/$296). It will go on sale on September 30 in various offline stores and on online platforms.

