Gionee Steel 2 Plus Launches With 18:9 Display, 5000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 435 SoC

Think the Gionee M7 is expensive? Then you may want to check out the Gionee Steel 2 Plus, the second 18:9 FullView display smartphone announced today by the Chinese manufacturer.

The Gionee Steel 2 Plus is a successor to the Steel 2 released in January. The Plus variant is a big upgrade in all aspects. The specs of the phone may look familiar and that is because the Gionee Steel 2 Plus is the Gionee GN5007 seen on TENAA a few days ago.

Gionee Steel 2 Plus Specs

The Steel 2 Plus packs a 6-inch 18:9 FullView display too but with a HD+ resolution. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage compared to the 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of the Steel 2. It also swaps the MediaTek MT6737 SoC for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

Its rear camera is a single 13MP sensor with a circular LED flash on the right. Front camera has also been upgraded to an 8MP sensor. Another key upgrade is the addition of a fingerprint scanner, although it sits at the back of the device.

The Gionee Steel 2 packs a 4,000mAh battery which is more than sufficient for a 5-inch HD phone. The Steel 2 Plus pushes it to 5,000mAh to complement the bigger 6.0-inch HD+ screen.

Gionee Steel 2 Plus Price and Availability

The Gionee Steel 2 Plus is priced at ¥1999 (~$302) and comes in black, blue and gold. There is no mention of when it will go on sale.

With the launch of the M7 and Steel 2 Plus, we are left with the M7 Power which will launch on Thursday and the last but still unknown FullView phone which should have a display like that of the iPhone X.