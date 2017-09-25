Huawei Mate 9 With Android 8.0 Oreo Seen On Geekbecnh

Owners of the Mate 9 may soon receive an update to Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone was seen on Geekbench a few days ago running the latest version of Android.

Benchmarked as the Huawei MHA, where MHA is short for Manhattan, the Mate 9’s codename before its release last year. The Mate 9 is shown to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.84GHz and has 4GB of RAM.

This is not the first mention of the Mate 9 running Android. Back in April, it was reported that the company was testing an Android O build for the phone. An image of a Chinese variant of the phone was posted online that showed it running a new software build.

Now that it has appeared online again, then chances are that an update should not be far off. The upgrade to Android Oreo according to the benchmark scores doesn’t bring key changes in performance. However, owners should see feature changes such as notification dots, picture-in-picture mode, and autofill.

Huawei is working in its next flagship, the Huawei Mate 10. Scheduled to arrived on October 16, the Mate 10 will come with Android Oreo out of the box.

